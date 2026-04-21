HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Spring turkey season is right around the corner, and the outlook for hunters across Pennsylvania is shaping up to be another strong one.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, turkey hunting in the Commonwealth has come a long way since the first spring season in 1968, when just 1,636 birds were harvested. Last year, hunters harvested an estimated 42,543 gobblers — one of the highest totals in recent years and close to the all-time record of 44,639 set in 2009.

The 2026 season begins with a one-day youth hunt on Saturday, April 25, followed by the regular statewide season running May 2 through May 30. Hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon during the first two weeks, and extend to one-half hour after sunset during the final two weeks.

Hunters are permitted to harvest one gobbler with a general license, with the option to purchase a second tag — though no more than one bird may be taken per day.

Strong Populations, Better Odds

Wildlife officials say Pennsylvania’s turkey population has been trending upward, leading to improved hunting success rates. In 2025, hunters averaged 5.46 gobblers per 100 days of effort — higher than both the three-year and five-year averages.

Reina Tyl, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist, said recent productivity data also points to a strong season ahead.

In 2024, every Wildlife Management Unit across the state reported a poult-to-hen ratio above 2.0, with a statewide average of 3.22 — a sign of healthy reproduction.

“That indicates relatively good productivity statewide,” Tyl said, noting that many of those birds are now two-year-old gobblers — a prime age for hunting.

Tips for Success

Officials say scouting remains one of the most important keys to success.

Gobblers often roost in areas where their calls carry long distances and can frequently be found near field edges, logging roads, and forest openings where they can be seen by hens.

“Looking at topographic maps, land cover maps and satellite imagery can be a great way to identify possible roost locations,” Tyl said.

Regulations and Safety

Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season, and hunting is limited to Monday through Saturday this year, as Sunday hunting for spring gobblers does not begin until 2027.

Hunters are required to tag their bird immediately after harvest and report it within 10 days.

Safety remains a top priority. Hunters are advised to:

Always positively identify their target

Avoid wearing colors that resemble a turkey

Sit against a large tree or barrier for protection

Never stalk turkey sounds

Officials also recommend wearing fluorescent orange while moving, even though it is not required.

Looking Ahead

With strong population trends, high harvest success rates, and favorable conditions, Pennsylvania hunters can expect another exciting spring season in the woods.

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