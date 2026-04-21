Edna “May” Bundy, 65, Brockway, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Highland View Healthcare.

She was born April 26, 1960, in Goshen, Ind., a daughter of the late Walter and Isabelle Goff. May was raised by John and Mary Bundy in Sabula.

May leaves behind two sons, Samuel (Debbie) Buchanan of DuBois and Jeremy (Cassie) Buchanan of Brockway; a brother, Ben Bundy; and four grandchildren, Johnny, Cole and Pattie Buchanan and Jonathan Beck.

Edna was a graduate of DuBois High School. She had worked most of her life as an LPN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going for walks.

In addition to her birth parents and her parents who raised her, Edna was also preceded in death by her best friend and ex-husband, John Buchanan; a brother, Joe Goff; a niece, Heather Park; and her dog, Boomer.

At May’s request, there will be no services held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

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