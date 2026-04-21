DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — The Democratic Committees of Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties will host a Tri-County Spring Banquet on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the VFW Post 813.

The event, located at 114 Fuller Avenue in DuBois, is designed to unite regional supporters and discuss goals that support democracy and Democratic values. A social hour is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 5:00 p.m. provided by Catering by Paulette.

Featured Guest Speakers

The banquet will feature a lineup of prominent speakers and candidates, including:

Eugene DePasquale: Chair of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee.

Jared Solomon: Representative for the PA House of Representatives, 202nd District.

Ray Bilger: Candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.

Kim Kohlhepp: Candidate for PA House of Representatives, 75th District.

Tickets and RSVPs

Tickets for the banquet are available in exchange for a $35.00 donation. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by April 25. Reservations can be made by calling 814-205-3451 or by emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.

Clearfield County Democrats, Elk County Democrats, Jefferson County Democrats, DuBois Pa., Eugene DePasquale, Tri-County Banquet, Pennsylvania Politics.

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