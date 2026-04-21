HYDE, Pa. — The Clearfield Area School District proposes adjusting class offerings for the 2026-27 school year to balance staffing shifts and enrollment.

At Monday’s committee meeting, Superintendent Terry Struble discussed a motion to cut five classes. Struble cited anticipated student enrollment and a wave of end-of-year resignations and retirements as the primary drivers for the change. No official votes were taken at this meeting. The regular voting meeting will be held next week.

Under the plan, the district would reduce first grade from eight to seven classes, fourth grade from seven to six, and kindergarten from eight to seven. The proposal also collapses one secondary math and one secondary science position. The district is expecting to add classes in both second and third grades.

Struble noted that the changes align with staffing levels while maintaining low student-to-teacher ratios. Because Clearfield Elementary School has limited rooms, adding a classroom in one grade level requires a reduction in another, he said.

Board members questioned the wisdom of reducing kindergarten sections. One member noted that smaller class sizes help mitigate past behavioral or developmental issues. While 101 children are currently registered for kindergarten, Struble expects that number to reach 120 by the start of the year.

The initial proposal of seven classrooms would have resulted in 17 to 18 students per class. Following discussion, the board agreed to maintain eight kindergarten classrooms to keep class sizes at approximately 15 students.

Later in the meeting, Struble announced the district will switch its communication system from Remind to ParentSquare. ParentSquare recently purchased Remind and will take over its operations.

Meanwhile, the district must renew its agreement with website provider Apptegy. Apptegy offered the district a bundled package including a communication program similar to Remind, which would save the district $15,000 over two years.