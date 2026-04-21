LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced their weekly baseball award winners on Monday. Clarion’s Luke Pietrandrea was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week after an outstanding performance against IUP on Friday.

Pietrandrea threw a 94-pitch complete game in a big spot on Friday, leading the Golden Eagles to an 11-1 win over IUP at Pullman Park. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball against the Crimson Hawks, whiffing seven and issuing just one walk as Clarion swept a doubleheader at home with IUP.

Over the course of the season, Pietrandrea has been one of Clarion’s most consistent starting pitchers alongside Zach Kelly. With a 2-2 won-loss record, he’s thrown 45.0 innings over his eight starts, with 53 strikeouts and a relatively paltry 20 walks in that span.

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