HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A man and a young child were hospitalized after their vehicle went airborne and struck a building in Huston Township on Friday morning, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the crash occurred at 8:05 a.m. on April 17 along State Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Caydin W. Laird, 21, of DuBois, was traveling north in a 2017 Subaru Forester. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, traveling approximately 60 feet and striking a ditch.

State police said the impact caused the Subaru to become airborne for about 50 feet before hitting the ground and rolling over. During the rollover, the vehicle struck a business structure located at 11484 Bennetts Valley Highway.

Laird and his passenger, a 1-year-old girl from Penfield, were both transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Bennetts Valley Ambulance. Laird suffered probable minor injuries; the report noted he was wearing a seat belt improperly. The child, who was properly secured in a rear-facing safety seat, was also transported and evaluated for injuries.

The Subaru was towed from the scene by Zimmerman’s Towing.

According to the report, Laird was cited for a driving at an unsafe seed.

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