Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises property owners in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties that waste material will be available, free of charge, during PennDOT maintenance operations through the spring and summer months.

Waste material is collected during maintenance activities, such as shoulder cutting and ditch cleaning, when soil is removed from the roadway shoulders and ditch lines to facilitate drainage. This material is available to property owners who request it, have accessible property near work areas, and submit a completed M-666 form to their PennDOT county maintenance facility. Contact your county maintenance facility using the information listed below:

Cameron: 21013 CCC Memorial Highway, Emporium, 15834; 814-486-1643.

Centre: 1000 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, 16823; 814-355-4731.

Clearfield: 1905 Washington Avenue, Hyde, 16843; 814-765-0524.

Clinton: 1054 Rdige Road, Mill Hall, 17751; 570-726-2200.

Elk: 32 Sain Leo Avenue, Ridgway, 15853; 814-772-0038.

Juniata: 4373 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown, 17059; 717-436-2187.

McKean: 300 Bingham Road, Cyclone, 16726; 814-465-7754.

Mifflin: 1200 W 4 th Street, Lewistown, 17044; 717-248-7851.

Street, Lewistown, 17044; 717-248-7851. Potter: 7 West Locust Street, Coudersport, 16915; 814-274-9181.

Although PennDOT crews are common sights on Pennsylvania’s 40,000 roadway miles and 25,000 bridges, many customers may not realize the scope of work crews perform. The Maintenance First series was developed to shed some light on the operations PennDOT performs year-round to provide a safe and efficient transportation system.

Through the Summer Employment Program, PennDOT hires hundreds of seasonal workers from post high school grads to experienced workers to help repair and maintain the roadways and structures throughout the commonwealth. The program is a great way to take your first step on the path to a permanent career with PennDOT. To apply, visit the commonwealth’s employment site and search for the PennDOT Summer Maintenance Program job posting.

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