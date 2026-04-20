GLEN CAMPBELL, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana, are searching for a missing man who was reported absent by a family member last week.

According to state police, Harold James Pearce, 60, of Indiana, Pa., was last seen leaving a residence on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough on foot at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. Pearce does not have a vehicle and is known to travel long distances on foot. While his intended destination remains unknown, investigators stated they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Physical Description

Pearce is described as a white, non-Hispanic male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes, light brown collar-length hair, and chipped front teeth.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a neon yellow beanie under a black baseball cap, a yellow t-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was also reportedly carrying a black duffel bag containing extra clothing.

Anyone with information regarding Pearce’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.

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