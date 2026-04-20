ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two people escaped injury when their vehicle struck a log pile and a log splitter in Eldred Township on Friday evening.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:37 p.m. on April 17 along Route 36, north of Gordon Drive.

Police reported that Madeline R. Goodwin, 19, of Sigel, was traveling north in a 2024 Ford Expedition. While traveling, Goodwin attempted to pull onto private property off the right side of the road and was traveling too fast.

State police said the SUV struck a log pile and a log splitter before coming to a final rest. The Ford Expedition sustained disabling damage to its front engine area.

Goodwin and her passenger, Clinton W. Goodwin, 42, of Sigel, were both wearing lap and shoulder belts at the time of the crash and reported no injuries.

According to the report, the driver was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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