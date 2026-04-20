CLEARFIELD CO.– The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

This funding helps developers and organizations to address affordable housing initiatives across Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include non-profits organizations, human service agencies, municipalities, and private housing developers. Individuals are not eligible.

Types of projects which increase the availability of quality affordable housing for county resident whose annual income is less than the median income of county. Eligible applicants may be considered for funding for projects such as rental rehabilitation, owner occupied rehabilitation, first time home buyers’ programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, senior housing and adaptations for residents with special needs and/or disabled persons, veterans housing, new home construction, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency and rental assistance.