BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man suffered suspected minor injuries after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a parked vehicle and a utility pole in Bell Township on Saturday morning.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the crash occurred at 3:04 a.m. on April 18 on Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Jerod L. Troutman, 48, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north in a 2013 GMC Sierra. Troutman told police he fell asleep while driving and woke up upon striking a parked vehicle.

State police said Troutman’s SUV hit a 2008 Suzuki SX4 that was parked in front of a residence on Route 36. After the initial impact, Troutman’s vehicle continued through a yard, striking a First Energy utility pole and a PennDOT sign before coming to a final rest, the report said.

Troutman was not transported for injuries after the crash, police noted.

Troutman’s vehicle sustained damage and was towed from the scene.

According to the report, Troutman was cited for a failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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