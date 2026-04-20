CLEARFIELD — As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Earth Day, one local business is marking a milestone that reflects more than a century of environmental stewardship.

Novey Recycling is celebrating its 120th anniversary, an achievement rooted in a legacy that began long before “going green” became a movement.

In 1906, Abe Novey and his wife Ida laid the foundation for the family business. With a horse-drawn wagon, Abe traveled the streets of Clearfield collecting rags, furniture, and scrap metal—items others discarded, but he recognized as valuable resources.

It was recycling before the term was widely known.

As the Industrial Era boomed, the Novey family grew its business through both World War I and World War II. Family members worked tirelessly, hand-loading scrap metal onto trucks, often taking a full day to fill a single railroad car.

By 1954, following the Korean War where Abe’s youngest son Sol Novey had served, they began shaping the next chapter. With determination and vision, Sol helped modernize operations with the company’s first crane, marking the beginning of increased production and efficiency. Tractor trailers soon replaced earlier transport methods, expanding the company’s capabilities.

After Abe’s passing in 1962, Sol and his wife Gladys carried on the family tradition, establishing the second generation of leadership.

Growth continued in 1978 with the opening of a second Clearfield location and the adoption of the name “Novey Metal Company.” New equipment, including cutting torches, shears, and balers, allowed the business to diversify its services.

When Sol passed away in 2007 after 54 years of service, the torch was passed once again. Gladys remained involved, while their children, Marty and Alane, and their Operations Manager Mike Boal, stepped forward to lead the company into a new era.

As environmental awareness grew nation-wide the company evolved with it. Renamed Novey Recycling, the business embraced a mission focused on sustainability: providing recycling services in the safest and most efficient manner while conserving natural resources.

That commitment expanded in 2011 with modernization efforts and a new corporate structure. The company broadened its reach across the region and introduced specialized services, including dismantling large-scale structures such as railcars, water tanks, bridges, and heavy equipment.

In recent years, growth has continued steadily. A second public location opened in Weedville in 2019, extending services into Elk County. Roll-off services also expanded to include landfill solutions alongside scrap metal and cardboard collection.

In 2024, Novey Recycling opened a third location in Northern Cambria, further strengthening its regional presence and creating new employment opportunities.

Now, as Earth Day approaches, the company’s 120-year journey stands as a reminder that sustainability is not just a modern concept—it’s a tradition that has been built over generations.

From a horse-drawn wagon to a multi-location operation, Novey Recycling has remained grounded in the same core values: customer service, honest pricing, and investment in its employees.

More than a business, it is a legacy. One that continues to turn yesterday’s unused items into tomorrow’s resources.