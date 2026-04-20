How do you find out what’s happening in your community? Let’s talk about it.

You may see me with my clipboard at farmers’ markets and festivals, asking questions about local news as part of my work with Press Forward PA Wilds, housed at Centre Foundation.

Press Forward is a national initiative to strengthen local news and ensure communities have access to reliable news and trusted information. Through regional efforts like Press Forward PA Wilds, the program supports local reporters, expands coverage, and helps residents stay informed and connected.

Our first step as a Press Forward chapter is to better understand what sort of news and information people in the PA Wilds currently have, which sources they trust, and what they need. As part of an ongoing listening tour around communities in our nine north central counties, we’ve also launched a brief on-line survey to gather input from you and your neighbors.

We know that for some folks in the PA Wilds, the news environment is more in-person than digital. Access to affordable and reliable internet remains a challenge. According to the 2023 PA Department of Community and Economic Development Broadband Survey, even when broadband is available 52% found it difficult to pay for what they can get. Additionally, 11% of rural Pennsylvanians do not have any internet service available and 20% say the speed is too slow. Furthermore, 25% use capped or pay-as-you-go cellphone data plans.

In conversations across the region, I’ve heard from folks in Elk and Cameron counties who still rely on dialup, and to people in Clinton county who must leave their property in the mountains to get a decent cell signal on their phones. That’s why our survey asks about both affordability and reliability of broadband access. Understanding the reality of digital access in the PA Wilds will help us bridge the digital divide.

I’ve spoken to publishers in small, local papers throughout the PA Wilds. They consistently emphasize how vital local news is to the success and identity of small towns; while also sharing the challenges they face in recruiting and retaining reporters in rural communities.

Now, it’s time to hear from you, the residents. We want to know which outlets you turn to for local news and what topics matter most to you, and how you prefer to receive information. Understanding what you value in local news will help us support news outlets in ways that serve you best.

Local news doesn’t spread only from the media, it also flows from the people around you, through conversations with family and neighbors, the places where you gather and meet, and from sources on social media. That’s why our survey asks about a list of possible sources. Understanding who you turn to will help us figure out how to support local news that you want and trust.

Local news becomes especially important in critical moments, during emergencies, public health notices, or when you’re making important choices for your family. That’s why our survey asks about your experience finding local information in situations, like during water-boil notices and other urgent events. Identifying gaps in access to timely, reliable information will help us to bridge those gaps across the region.

Let us hear from you. Take the local news on-line survey. Your opinion matters. https://tinyurl.com/PFPAWilds.

For those who prefer connecting face-to-face, Press Forward PA Wilds is organizing a luncheon at noon on Wednesday, April 29. The event will be held at Moena’s Restaurant in downtown Clearfield, located at 215 E. Market Street. Please note that registration for this luncheon is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. To attend, simply fill out the registration form: https://tinyurl.com/pfClearfield