JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police reported multiple incidents involving drug possession and theft across Jefferson County in recent weeks.

Drug Possession, DUI Investigation in Pine Creek Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 35-year-old Wayland, N.Y., man is facing charges following an April 16 incident at a residence along Evans Street in Pine Creek Township. Police said the individual was found in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Further investigation determined he was also driving under the influence of both a controlled substance and alcohol. Charges are pending.

Registration Plate Reported Stolen in Knox Township

Troopers also responded to a report of a stolen registration plate along Church Alley in Knox Township. According to police, the plate was removed from a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox sometime between July 2025 and April 2026. The victim is a 58-year-old Knoxdale man. The investigation remains ongoing.

Two Charged Following Traffic Stop in Young Township

In another case, PSP reported that two individuals were charged following a March 30 traffic stop along the 2800 block of Walston Road in Young Township. Police said a 37-year-old Smicksburg woman and a 38-year-old Punxsutawney man were both found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was also determined to be under the influence. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

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