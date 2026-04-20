BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Snell has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Employee of the Month for February.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is proud to recognize Michael Snell as this month’s Employee of the Month, honoring his nearly 19 years of dedication, reliability, and leadership on the night shift.

Michael has been with BROOKVILLE for almost 19 years. He began his career as a Painter/Blaster before transitioning into Mining Final Assembly for Mechanical Assembly, where he works today. Over the years, he has gained valuable experience across multiple areas of production, building a well-rounded skill set that supports his current role.

Today, Michael serves as a lead on the Night Shift Mechanical Assembly team. In this role, he helps manage the workflow and supports his team in completing key tasks, including work on axles and engines. Each shift begins with a list of priorities provided by his supervisor, Matt Rhoades, and Michael takes full responsibility for ensuring those tasks are completed efficiently and correctly. His steady approach and commitment help keep production moving forward during overnight operations.

Throughout his career, Michael has developed a number of important skills. One of the most significant was learning how to read and interpret blueprints—something that was new to him when he first started. Over time, he strengthened that ability and expanded his technical knowledge, allowing him to take on more responsibility and grow into a leadership role.

Like many long-term employees, Michael has faced challenges along the way. Adapting to different shifts—including day, nights, and weekends—has required flexibility and consistency. Working night shift brings its own set of challenges, but Michael has embraced the routine and continues to perform at a high level. He has also taken on the challenge of leadership, learning how to guide and support others while maintaining productivity.

When asked about his favorite type of equipment to work on, Michael points to personnel carriers. He appreciates their simplicity and the straightforward nature of the work, which allows for efficient and reliable assembly.

Michael stays motivated by maintaining a strong sense of responsibility. With a clear list of tasks each shift, he takes pride in making sure the work gets done and done right. That mindset carries into what he enjoys most about his job—he values the work itself and the environment, describing BROOKVILLE as a great place to work.

One of the most important lessons he has learned throughout his career is the importance of responsibility. Showing up, staying focused, and following through on what needs to be done have been key parts of his long-term success.

Outside of work, Michael enjoys spending time working on his tractors and relaxing with his dog.

For more information about Brookville Equipment, visit www.brookvillecorp.com.

About Brookville Equipment Corporation

Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA), and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

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