CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The April meeting of the tri-county North Western PA County Boroughs Association was held at the Red River Roadhouse in Clarion. Boroughs in Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties are members of the association. Association members attending the meeting came from the boroughs of Brookville, Falls Creek, Corsica, Summerville, Clarion and Brockway. Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North also attended. Also attending were representatives of the Jefferson County Development Council and PennDOT.

Article by Randy Bartley

The meeting was a Roundtable discussion with Steve Vasbinder of PennDOT kicking it off. He urged the members to take stock of their assets and to manage them.

Vasbinder said that often boroughs overlook municipal bridges. He said the state inspects bridges owned by PennDOT but boroughs are responsible for their own inspections. He recommended bridges be inspected at least every two years if not annually.

Vasbinder said drainage pipes also need to be inspected on a regular basis. Carol LaPinto of Clarion asked why the state pays to have drains in the townships inspected but not the boroughs.

Vasbinder said that was based on a 1949 law that “no one has looked at.”

Brookville Borough Council vice-president Karen Allgeier, who also serves as the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs second vice-president, said she has prepared a resolution calling for a change in the law.

Vasbinder said municipalities often don’t plan for succession. He said people leave, retire or are not re-elected and take critical knowledge with them. “Planning is a big thing,” he said.

He urged the boroughs to perform preventive maintenance on their roads. He said boroughs can use local share funds for their roads. He said it may take three or four years to get a grant but

there is no local match for that grant.

Dana Rooney, the president of the organization and the Brookville Borough Manager, said grants are available through other sources. She said that a kayak launch in Brookville is being funded, in part, through a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission grant. She said it is necessary at times to “twist” the grant. Rooney said the borough had to install a rubber mat into the North Fork Creek to meet the grant requirements. That grant required a 50 percent match for the $64,200 grant.

Jess Seary, the Director of the Jefferson County Development Council, said that municipalities need to take a hard look at their ability to meet the match requirements.

The association members also discussed the surge of cats in both the Clarion and Brookville boroughs. Helen Hampikian, a new member of the Clarion Borough Council, said she has initiated a trap and release effort to spay and neuter cats in that borough. A similar program is being planned for Brookville.

Vasbinder said a PennDOT outreach program is scheduled for May 8 at the PennDOT facility in Strattanville. Information regarding future highway and Bridge projects will be discussed. The program will begin at 10 a.m.

Allgeier said the PSAB is proposing a resolution to lower the population level in boroughs so that

more municipalities would be entitled to direct funds through the Community Development Block Grant fund. Only 199 of the 953 boroughs in the state meet the current requirement for 5,000 residents. Allgeier said those 199 boroughs receive 85 percent of CDBG funds available.

A third resolution would amend state law to allow boroughs to opt out of current Civil Service requirements. Boroughs with full time police departments are required to have a commission that recommends officers for employment.

The next meeting of the CBA will be held at the Foundry in Reynoldsville on July 15. The agenda includes recent changes to the state’s Right-to-Know law.

The post Local Boroughs Push for Funding Changes, Infrastructure Planning appeared first on exploreJefferson.