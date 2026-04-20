Ingredients

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon mocha-flavored coffee drink mix

1 — 18-1/4 ounce package dark chocolate cake mix

Frosting:

1 — 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons mocha-flavored coffee drink mix

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Grease and flour three 9-inch round baking pans. Line bottoms with waxed paper; grease and flour the paper.

~In a small bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, brown sugar, butter, walnuts, and drink mix; press into prepared pans.

~Prepare cake batter according to package directions; pour over prepared crusts. Bake according to package directions. Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Remove waxed paper.

~For frosting, in a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter, sour cream, and drink mix until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar; beat until smooth.

~Place one cake layer, crunchy side up, on a serving plate. Spread with 3/4 cup frosting. Repeat with the remaining layers and frosting.

~Store in the refrigerator.

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