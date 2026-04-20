CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Independence Health System Clarion Hospital hosted a flag-raising ceremony on Friday, April 17, to observe National Donate Life Month and honor those whose organ donations have saved lives.

More than 100,000 people currently wait for organ transplants in the United States, including over 6,000 people in Pennsylvania. Every eight minutes, a new name is added to the national waiting list. On average, 13 people die each day while waiting for a transplant.

The hospital joined the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) for the event. The ceremony was part of a series of April activities across the health system that support the Donate Life Challenge sponsored by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Video by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography

“Donation is not separate from patient care,” said Jessica Yokubeak, Director of Organ Procurement Operations for CORE. “It is part of the way care, compassion, and respect can continue even after a life has ended.”

According to CORE, 485 organ donors provided 1,254 transplants last year. Cornea transplants restored sight for 990 people. Tissue donors helped 1,840 others heal.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Kidney recipient Mr. Jim Thornton spoke about his 2007 transplant, when he received a kidney from his sister. He recalled talking to her before the doctors took them into surgery.

“I looked over at her, and I said, ‘ Thank you,’” Thornton said. “And she said, ‘ You are welcome.’”

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

That kidney functioned for 18 years. Thornton later received a transplant from a deceased donor, but an infection caused that organ to fail. He is now back on the waiting list for another transplant.

“It certainly was worth it,” Thornton said. “It was an opportunity for me to live longer and in a better way.”

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

One organ donor can save eight lives. A tissue donor can help more than 75 people. People can register to be donors at core.org/register.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

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