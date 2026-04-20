Geraldine “Gerry” Guzel of DuBois, PA passed away on April 12, 2026, after a long illness. Gerry’s last days were spent in comfort at the DuBois Nursing Home, where her nurses provided care and love that went above and beyond what was expected.

Born on September 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Guzel, and Loretta (Arbuckle) and Richard Schweitzer.

Born and raised near Pittsburgh, PA, Gerry was a longtime resident of DuBois. She worked for many years at Maple Avenue Hospital. As the admissions supervisor, she helped that department transition into the DuBois Regional Medical Center.

Gerry had a life-long love of nature and music, and had an interest in paleontology and archaeology. She enjoyed sharing these interests with her children and later, with her grandchildren. She frequently took her grandchildren on nature hikes and fossil hunts, and she enjoyed taking her family to concerts, and the Nutcracker ballet.

She is survived by two daughters, Rachelle Figura (Steve Bay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Jennifer (Sean) Kopp of Brockway; and a sister, Gail Love of Pittsburgh. Gerry’s greatest legacy is her grandchildren, Nicole (Robert) Walsh, Alexandra (Brian) Kane, Derrick (Grace) Polohonki, and Erin (Dylan) King, as well as three great-grandchildren, Callen Kane, Roman Polohonki, and Jesse Polohonki.

Gerry was preceded in death by a sister, Rena Tulipana; and a brother, Lawrence Guzel, Jr.

A private memorial will be held for the immediate family at the home of Gerry’s granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801 or online at https://duboisccci.com/index.php/giving-donations.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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