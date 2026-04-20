REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities have charged a local man with multiple felonies after investigations revealed he allegedly injured a five-month-old infant and sexually assaulted a young girl.

According to two criminal complaints filed on April 16 by Reynoldsville Borough Police and PSP DuBois, 31-year-old Greg Dreyer Whitehouse faces felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of children. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred on January 21 and February 16.

The first complaint states a five-month-old infant was taken to an emergency department for a possible broken arm on January 21.

Reynoldsville Police Chief Tammy Murray noted in the affidavit that Whitehouse initially told police the child slipped while he was picking the victim up from a Pack ‘n Play. Whitehouse said he heard a pop when the victim’s arm got caught in his own, the complaint stated.

Medical records indicated the victim suffered a fracture to the right arm, according to the complaint. Doctors at Penn Highlands DuBois told police the injury was likely caused by yanking or twisting.

Police said Whitehouse later changed his story. According to complaint, he eventually admitted he was upset that the child was crying. He allegedly told investigators he grabbed the victim by the right arm and yanked on it, which caused the injury.

According to court records, Whitehouse is charged with the following offenses for this incident:

Aggravated Assault — Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault — Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Endangering the Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor 1

In the second case, which occurred February 16, Pennsylvania State Police said a five-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that Whitehouse had assaulted her. The girl said in a forensic interview that the incident happened while she was laying on a bed with the defendant, according to the complaint.

The victim was evaluated at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where medical staff observed physical evidence of a sexual assault, according to the affidavit.

State police say Whitehouse spoke with investigators on April 16. During that interview, Whitehouse admitted to digitally penetrating the victim, the complaint said. Whitehouse allegedly told police the incident happened accidentally while he was wiping the child in a bathroom.

Court records show that for this incident, Whitehouse faces the following charges:

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault — Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

Old, Felony 2 Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

Whitehouse was arraigned on April 16 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, court documents indicate. The judge set bail at $75,000 monetary for each case, for a total of $150,000.

Whitehouse is currently held in the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post bail, according to court dockets. Preliminary hearings have not yet been scheduled.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.