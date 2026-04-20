Curwensville freshman McKenzie Astorino, who placed second at the PIAA Girls Wrestling Championships at 100 pounds in March, competed at the USA Women’s National Tournament in Spokane, Washington on April 11 and 12 . She placed third in the U17 40kg division, earning bronze medal honors and a spot on the USA U17 Wrestling National Team.

With her third-place finish, Astorino qualified to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during the summer and fall. She also qualified for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals, which will be held July 16–18 in Fargo, North Dakota.

In addition, Astorino was recently selected to represent Team Pennsylvania at the Women’s National Duals, scheduled for June 16–20 in Westfield, Indiana while her brother Cruz Astorino has been selected to represent Pennsylvania at the 14U National Dual Tournament, which will be held in Wesley Chapel, Florida, from June 8–12.