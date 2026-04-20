CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield County Commissioners today released a statement on recent activity at the GEO Moshannon Valley Detention Center.

“The Clearfield County Commissioners have had multiple discussions with senior GEO staff, and would like to clarify events at the Moshannon Valley Detention Center From April 16-19.

GEO reports that an inmate took ill during lunch on Thursday, April 16. This inmate was taken to the infirmary, diagnosed with influenza, quarantined, and is now back in general population. However, 50-70 detainees eating in the same pod then refused their evening meal, fearing (incorrectly) that the food caused the illness.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, GEO reports that all meal trays were taken and GEO received zero complaints about the food.

GEO also reports that a member of leadership samples every meal before it is approved for distribution to the detainees. Additionally, GEO has received no food complaints recently, and at no time have they received a complaint about rotting food or live items in the food.

The Commissioners take the well-being of detainees very seriously and will continue to communicate with GEO leadership to ensure standards are met.”

Tim Winters

John Sobel

Dave Glass

Clearfield County Commissioners