CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Golden Eagles showcased their resilience in a thrilling doubleheader against Pitt-Johnstown, with Clarion taking walk-off wins in both ends of the twinbill. Clarion won the first game by a 3-2 score on Sophia Petrash’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh, while Delanie Davison wrapped the second game with a walk-off grand slam.

Game 1: Clarion 3, Pitt-Johnstown 2

In the first game, Sophia Petrash hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Golden Eagles a walk-off 3-2 win. Clarion trailed 2-1 entering the final inning, scoring two runs off starter Mia Smith for the victory. Amber Gilliam initiated the comeback with a single to left field. Brooke Dobson laid down a sacrifice bunt, but an error by Smith allowed her to reach safely, putting a pair of runners aboard. Petrash delivered the game-winning blow with a two-RBI single through the right side, scoring Gilliam and Dobson for the walk-off.

Earlier, UPJ had taken a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with a triple by Meghan McDonough, who then scored on Kylie Mettrick’s RBI single. Clarion had tied the game in the fourth inning when Emily Buchleitner tripled and then scored on a fielder’s choice by Sabi Medrano. Emma Hipps delivered a complete game performance, pitching 7.0 innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. She struck out a season-high eight batters while issuing only one walk, showcasing control with 68 strikes out of 98 pitches.

Game 2: Clarion 8, Pitt-Johnstown 6

In the second game, Delanie Davison hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Golden Eagles a 10-8 victory. Clarion trailed 8-6 entering the final inning but rallied for the dramatic come-from-behind win. Malina Serrano initiated the comeback with a pinch-hit single, followed by Jordy Best’s single to put two runners aboard. Emma Hipps then loaded the bases with a bunt single, dropping the ball right in front of the plate and beating the throw to the bag. Davison, who had doubled and tripled off pitcher Mahlon Yonkin in her previous two at-bats, crushed a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right center for her fifth home run of the season.

The Golden Eagles’ early-game pressure set the stage for their late heroics. Alexis Valencia’s first-inning single and aggressive baserunning led to an early run, while Ainsley Perdicaris expanded the lead with a two-RBI double. Though Pitt-Johnstown responded with a five-run third inning, the Golden Eagles’ relentless offensive pressure, highlighted by Brooke Dobson’s fifth-inning fielder’s choice RBI, kept the contest within reach. The Golden Eagles’ reliever squad carried the day, with Angelina Pepe and Emma Hipps providing quality work in 4.1 innings of relief. Pepe threw 2.1 innings, surrendering two earned runs, while Hipps closed out the game with two perfect innings to pick up her second win of the day. Ainsley Perdicaris bolstered the offense with two RBIs, adding a key double. Best scored twice, adding a hit and a walk to her on-base efforts.

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