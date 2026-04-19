BRIDGEVILLE, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reminded Pennsylvanians of the life-saving benefits of organ and tissue donation, and explained how they can easily register as an organ donor at PennDOT.

More than 47.7 percent of current driver’s license and identification card holders are registered as organ donors: that’s nearly 4.9 million Pennsylvanians. Currently, more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians await organ transplants. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and the Gift of Life Donor Program joined PennDOT for the event, held in coordination with National Donate Life Month.

“Choosing to become an organ donor is a selfless, courageous act that could help save a life or help improve the lives of people waiting for a transplant,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kara Templeton. “You can choose to become an organ donor when you renew your driver’s license or ID card, or you can go online today.”

Pennsylvanians can add the organ donor designation to an existing driver’s license or identification card by visiting the Organ and Tissue Donation page on the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website. Once the designation is added, individuals will receive a designation card that they must carry with them until they renew or replace their driver’s license or identification card. There is no charge for adding this designation.

“One person’s decision to become an organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “We all have a minute to spare to sign up to become an organ donor, but for those on the waiting list, every second counts. I’ve been a registered donor for decades because I believe in a future where no one dies waiting for a transplant. I urge you to join me.”

Nineteen-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Shaahed Hussain from Garnet Valley in Delaware County knows the value of the life-saving efforts of organ donation organizations. At just eight months old, Shaahed survived the unthinkable: three liver transplants in one week after suffering liver and kidney failure. His miraculous survival has inspired a lifetime of advocacy. He is currently a freshman undergraduate student majoring in neuroscience with aspirations to pursue a medical degree.

“I survived because someone said ‘yes’ to donation,” said Hussain. “Now I’m living to pay that gift forward.”

“During National Donate Life Month, we celebrate the power of organ, tissue, and cornea donation to save and heal lives,” said Joy Krumenacker, Organ Donor Advisory Committee (ODAC) and organ donor family member. “But, above all, this month is a tribute to the selfless donors and their families whose generous decision to give the gift of life has brought hope and healing to those close to home and far away.”

Today is also National Donate Life DMV Appreciation Day. This special celebration allows organ donation advocates to recognize the efforts of PennDOT driver license center employees and DMVs nationwide in supporting the lifesaving work of organ donation organizations.

Driver’s license and identification card holders, as well as registered vehicle owners, can also support organ donation by donating $3 to the Governor Robert P. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund at the time of application and/or renewal. Proceeds from the fund are used to educate and promote awareness of organ donation through non-profit organizations like the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID, and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.