Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 — 8 oz. can tomato sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 — 2-1/4 oz. can sliced ripe olives, drained
1 tablespoon butter
6 — 6-inch corn tortillas
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup water
Directions
~Preheat oven to 400 °F.
~In a large skillet, cook beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the tomato sauce, garlic, chili powder, salt, pepper, and olives. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until thickened.
~Lightly butter tortillas on one side; place one tortilla, buttered side down, in a 2-qt. round casserole. Top with about 1/2 cup of meat mixture and 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers, ending with cheese.
~Pour water around the sides of the casserole (not over the top). Cover and bake for approximately 20 minutes. Let it stand five minutes before cutting.
~Makes six servings.
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