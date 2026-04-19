Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 — 8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 — 2-1/4 oz. can sliced ripe olives, drained

1 tablespoon butter

6 — 6-inch corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup water

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400 °F.

~In a large skillet, cook beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the tomato sauce, garlic, chili powder, salt, pepper, and olives. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until thickened.

~Lightly butter tortillas on one side; place one tortilla, buttered side down, in a 2-qt. round casserole. Top with about 1/2 cup of meat mixture and 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers, ending with cheese.

~Pour water around the sides of the casserole (not over the top). Cover and bake for approximately 20 minutes. Let it stand five minutes before cutting.

~Makes six servings.

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