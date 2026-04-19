FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Local car enthusiasts are invited to kick off the season at a “Cars and Coffee” event on Saturday, May 9, at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon and serves as a casual gathering for people and their vehicles. This is a “meet and greet” style event rather than a formal car show or a traditional cruise-in; there is no registration and no fees to participate.

Community leader Jody Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “We had a great turnout last year, so we decided to do it again! It’s really just a low-key gathering for car guys and car girls to come together for a morning of fellowship.”

Weaver added that, while a scheduling conflict prevented the event from falling on the first Saturday of May, he plans to hold it on the first Saturday of every month moving forward.

“There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship,” Weaver said. “Come out and enjoy some fellowship with fellow car lovers this Saturday!”

While First United National (FUN) Bank is closed on Saturdays, ATM and night deposit access will remain available via Demseytown Road.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

The tentative 2026 schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 9

Saturday, June 6

Saturday, July 4

Saturday, August 1

Saturday, September 5

Note: Please check back monthly for any schedule updates or changes.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

The post ‘Cars and Coffee’: Connect with Car Lovers in Fryburg on May 9 appeared first on exploreJefferson.