CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Spring cleaning is in full swing in Clearfield Borough.

Street Department Foreman Todd Kling reported during Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting that the street crew has been busy with spring maintenance. Kling said the crew has been sweeping and collecting the salt and grime on the roads. Kling said the crew has covered between half and three-quarters of the borough but has removed an “astonishing” amount off the roads. He also mentioned the mowing in the parks and borough-maintained properties is nearly complete.

Code Enforcement Officer, David Potter, noted that the biggest call he is many calls about grass needing trimmed. Potter wanted to remind residents that grass needs to be cut within a timely manner.

Potter also reminded residents that with warmer weather, there may be people wanting to have fires outdoors. However, he noted the borough has an ordinance that prohibits burn barrels.

The council voted to give Kling permission to sell the street department’s 2008 GMC 5500 dump truck and their 1989 FMC 300 jet trailer sold, which would free up some funding for either the street department and whatever else the borough may need. Interim solicitor, Jim Dennison said the borough could opt to sell the equipment to another municipality, as there’s likely other areas that could utilize the equipment.

Council Members Barb Shaffner, George DeHaven and Bruce Fair were absent from Thursday’s meeting.