CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The America 250 PA Clearfield County Committee is finalizing a lineup of events to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial this summer.

While not tied directly to Clearfield County, the committee is excited about the upcoming concert at the Bryce Jordan Center May 23.

The Commonwealth Concert Series Tour will have five concerts across the state with a stop in State College and the headliner is Cole Swindell with Gabby Barrett, and the Benny Havens Military Band.

Tickets will be available beginning April 17 with more information at America250pa.org.

Locally, the committee encourages residents to begin planning for a house and business decorating contest. The contest runs from Memorial Day through July 4. Participants can submit photos of their decorated properties to the committee’s Facebook page using a designated hashtag. Public voting via “likes” begins on Memorial Day. The first-place residential winner will receive a $250 prize, while the top business will receive a plaque.

Independence Day plans are also taking shape. The committee is coordinating with the Osceola Mills festival committee for its annual weeklong celebration. The traditional July 4 parade in Osceola Mills is expected to expand this year in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States.

At 4 p.m. July 4, the committee will host a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence in Clearfield. A Revolutionary War reenactor will perform the reading, followed by a ceremonial signing, ice cream, and other activities.

On July 3 and July 4, volunteer ambassadors will lead readings of the Declaration at various locations across the county. These volunteers are invited to a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. May 16 at the Visit Clearfield County offices.

Later in the summer, the Frenchville Picnic will join the festivities on the evening of July 18. The event will include a group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, and other patriotic music, concluding with a fireworks display.

On Labor Day, Sept. 7, the community of Drifting will celebrate the 175th anniversary of St. Severin’s Catholic Church in conjunction with the annual Cooper Picnic.

The committee continues to plan additional events and will announce updates on its website and Facebook page.