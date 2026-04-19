Name: Kenneth R. Butson

Born: September 23, 1940

Died: January 21, 2026

Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

He proudly served with the United States Army and spent seventeen months in South Korea.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

The post All American Custom Apparel and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ken Butson appeared first on exploreJefferson.