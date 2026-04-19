HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against three members of a Maryland-based motorcycle club regarding five thefts of motorcycles from Harley Davidson dealerships in five eastern Pennsylvania counties.

Jermaine Holland, 53, Jennifer M. Heist, 48, and Craig Grinage, 36, are each charged with felony corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, robbery, and related offenses.

According to an investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Section, the crimes happened between April 2, 2025, and July 20, 2025, in Bucks, Dauphin, Lehigh, Monroe, and York counties.

The defendants are in custody in Maryland and will be arraigned on the Pennsylvania charges at a later date.

In most cases, a member of the club made a small purchase inside the dealership while another member stole a motorcycle. In one case, a customer was robbed of their motorcycle at gunpoint.

“This brazen and violent group made a big mistake coming into the Commonwealth to commit crimes,” Attorney General Sunday said. “With our law enforcement partners in Maryland, we have built cases that will put a stop to this pattern of lawlessness.”

The defendants are part of the Guerilla Motorcycle Club, a chapter of the Maryland-based, Wheels of Soul club. Maryland authorities have charged club members with similar thefts in that state.

The value of the stolen motorcycles in Pennsylvania total nearly $200,000.

The robbery happened on July 20, 2025, at the Eisenhauer Harley Davidson dealership in Manchester Township, York County. Holland got onto a customer’s motorcycle and began to drive away when the customer attempted to stop him. Holland pointed a handgun at the customer and told them to stand back. Holland led police on a high-speed pursuit into Maryland, and was later captured. The firearm was recovered.

The Pennsylvania incidents will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Noelle Wilkinson of the Organized Retail Crime Section. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.