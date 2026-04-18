CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University has announced the appointment of three students to the PennWest Council of Trustees and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors.

According to the university, these students will serve as full voting members in their respective roles, overseeing critical areas such as fiscal management, administration, and system-wide policy.

PennWest Council of Trustees Appointments

Two sophomores will join the Council of Trustees following the graduation of current student representatives in May:

Raechel Braun (Clarion Campus): A native of Saint Marys and a dual major in mathematics and sport management. Braun is a scholar-athlete on the women’s cross-country team and a leader in the Student Senate and Eagle Ambassadors program. She noted that being selected means “people are putting their trust in me to help enact change for the betterment of PennWest”.

(Clarion Campus): A native of Saint Marys and a dual major in mathematics and sport management. Braun is a scholar-athlete on the women’s cross-country team and a leader in the Student Senate and Eagle Ambassadors program. She noted that being selected means “people are putting their trust in me to help enact change for the betterment of PennWest”. Addison Gregory (California Campus): A biology/pre-medical science major from Coal Center. Gregory is active in Student Government, the Student Activities Board, and the Vulcans Cheerleading team. Her focus on the council will include strengthening communication and promoting opportunities for student success, particularly in healthcare careers.

PASSHE Board of Governors Appointment

At the state system level, Sade Taylor, a sophomore early childhood education major at the Edinboro campus, has been appointed to the PASSHE Board of Governors.

A first-generation college student from Vandergrift, Taylor serves as the parliamentarian of the Student Government Association and is involved in the Black Student Union. In her new role, she will represent students across all PASSHE institutions. “The biggest responsibility is making sure I’m thinking beyond my own experience and considering the needs of students across the entire system,” Taylor said.

According to PennWest, these appointments highlight the university’s emphasis on shared governance and the vital role students play in shaping the future of the Commonwealth’s higher education system.

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