NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new Silverado Pickups and SUVs, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.
CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA
SEE WYLIE OR LARRY FOR SALE PRICES
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
For more information, click here
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Suburban High Country
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Trax
For more information, click here.
Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today…..we’ll still be here tomorrow.”
The post SPONSORED: Experience Truck Month at Redbank Chevrolet with Fresh Arrivals and Huge Spring Savings! appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/04/18/sponsored-experience-truck-month-at-redbank-chevrolet-with-fresh-arrivals-and-huge-spring-savings-174864/