NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new Silverado Pickups and SUVs, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.

CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA

SEE WYLIE OR LARRY FOR SALE PRICES

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ; Exterior Color — Summit White

For more information, click here

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT; Exterior Color: Cypress Gray

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST; Exterior Color: White Sands

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Suburban High Country

2026 Chevrolet Suburban High Country; Exterior Color — Black

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss — Exterior: Sterling Gray Metallic

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Traverse

2026 Chevrolet Traverse Z71 — Exterior: Sandstone Gray

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT — Exterior: Mosaic Black Metallic

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Trax

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT — Exterior Color: Summit White

For more information, click here.

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today…..we’ll still be here tomorrow.”

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