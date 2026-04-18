DUBOIS, Pa. — Organizers are shaping plans for DuBois Community Days 2026.

Lou Emerick updated the DuBois City Council on the celebration at Wednesday’s meeting. All nine community fire departments have been planning the 2026 event since last fall. Fire Chief Joe Mitchell announced that the celebration now has a dedicated website, https://www.duboiscommunitydays.com/.

The event will feature several changes this year. Based on advice from Co-interim Manager Lisa Hagberg, organizers are restructuring sponsorships to offer slots for specific event segments rather than entire events.

Early sponsors include:

Sandy Club: Invictus inflatables

HRG: Fireworks

Next Tier Bank: Overall event sponsor

The Firemen’s Parade route will also change slightly. Emerick admitted the new route looks good on paper but acknowledged it might be an experiment the city never repeats. The new route attempts to keep busier roads open to traffic.

“On paper it makes sense. It uses a lot less people, a lot less police,” Emerick said.

Community Days will offer a more diverse entertainment lineup this year:

Seven Mile Run: Performing country, classic country, and classic rock on Friday evening.

Moore Brothers: Performing classical music at noon Saturday.

Nerds Gone Wild: A Buffalo, New York-based band playing 80s and New Wave hits following Saturday’s parade.

Additionally, the event will host a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Hagberg announced Tuesday that Clearfield County offered a $7,500 discretionary grant to help fund the celebration.