HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a Brooklyn man will serve up to 23 months in prison — and was ordered to pay more than $66,000 in restitution — for orchestrating an identity theft scheme to place hundreds of orders for expensive liquors in numerous Pennsylvania counties.

Eugene K. Antwi, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Dauphin County Court to felony identity theft and theft by deception.

Judge Edward Marsico sentenced Antwi to serve 4 to 23 months in prison, followed by two years of probation, and pay full restitution related to theft spree.

“This defendant crossed the Commonwealth to perpetrate a criminal scheme stealing from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defrauding the Liquor Control Board,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Collaboration between law enforcement, and diligent work from the grand jurors, unraveled a wide-ranging spree of conduct.”

A joint investigation between the Office of Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police, that included a presentment from the 52nd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, revealed that Antwi used falsified identities and stolen credit and debit cards to place more than 200 online orders, totaling more than $66,000. Antwi then picked up the orders at stores in 21 counties.

Antwi perpetrated the scheme between August 2023 and September 2024. The Office of Attorney General and state police jointly filed charges.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy and Deputy Attorney General Kelsey Ashworth of the Organized Retail Crime Section.