Luther Edwin “Ed” Yoas Sr., 87, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2026, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

Ed was born on August 28, 1938, to the late Harold Eugene and Susan A (Hatten) Yoas in DuBois, PA.

He graduated from the Brockway Area High School with the Class of 1957.

Ed proudly served in the US Navy Reserves and in the US Air Force with the 576 Strategic Missile Squadron at the Vandenburgh Air Force Base.

He worked for Brockway Glass for 37 years until retirement in 1994.

He also helped with Veteran Affairs and drove any veteran that needed to go somewhere, no matter how far. He also drove for the Amish in Sigel, where he made many friendships.

On February 23, 1963, he married Evelyn “Marie” Miller; Marie preceded him in passing on February 14, 2017, after 57 years of marriage.

Ed was an active member of the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years with his wife. He was also a member of the Victory Chapel in Roseville. Ed loved to support his communities, even in his later years. He was always trying to make our little towns a better and safer place.

Ed was a history nut; he loved all history but knew Pennsylvania and Brookville History like the back of his hand. He was a character with a great sense of humor; he was witty and a prankster. Ed loved to travel, often driving everywhere he went. He enjoyed gold panning during his travels around the United States. Ed also enjoyed puzzles and games such as dominos and cards.

Ed never met a stranger; he was always willing to lend a hand where it was needed. Overall, Ed was a simple guy who loved his family, farm, and his faith. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Ed is survived by two daughters: Linda (Tom) Davis, Jody (Mike) Mancuso; two sons: Luther Jr., (Cheryl) Yoas, William (Jeanette) Yoas; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchild; sister: Norma Jean Yoas; son-in-law: Michael Conway; adoptive son: Andrew Kinsinger; and his very special lady friend: Sandy Powell.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed is preceded in passing by one daughter: Mary Conway.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A second viewing will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Sigel Volunteer Fire Co. Station 19, 9234 PA-949, Sigel, PA 15860, from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, also at the fire hall, beginning at 12pm and officiated by Pastor Cal Davie. Military honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Victory Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 97, Sigel PA, 15860. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

The post Luther Edwin “Ed” Yoas Sr. appeared first on exploreJefferson.