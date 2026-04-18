DUBOIS, Pa. —The DuBois City Police Department is seeking to replace three of the existing vehicles.

Police Chief Kris Kruzelak requested the council consider the purchase of three 2026 Dodge Durango Pursuits V6 AWDs. Kruzelak told the council that the new vehicles will be marked patrol units. He said the vehicles would be replacing three existing vehicles, not adding to the vehicle count.

“The vehicles really need replacing that these are taking care of,” said Kruzelak.

Kruzelak defended the purchase request by pointing out that the DuBois Police Department has already reduced the vehicle count from 22 to 18 as part of consolidation. The department is also seeking a Local Share Account (LSA) Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to reduce the cost to the City of DuBois.

Kruzelak said the total purchase is expected to cost $180 thousand. This is $126 thousand for each vehicle and an additional $54 thousand to outfit the cars with the tech needed to be a functional police vehicle.

The council took no action on the purchase at Wednesday’s meeting.