A photo of playground equipment in DuBois City Park (Photo by Steven McDole) The “blue” restroom at DuBois City Park which will be replaced if the city receives grant money (Photo by Steven McDole) A possible location for a proposed boat launch along Sandy Lick Creek (Photo by Steven McDole)

DUBOIS, Pa. — Warmer weather is drawing attention to several needs at DuBois City Park.

The DuBois City Council voted to adjust pool rental rates at Wednesday’s meeting after officials noted the rates were overlooked during the consolidation process. Daily use rates will remain the same as last year.

The new rates for private pool rentals are increasing by $25 per tier. Rentals are limited to three hours. The city increased prices for larger groups to cover the cost of hiring additional lifeguards.

New Fee Old Fee 0 – 50 People $250 $225 51-100 People $275 $250 101+ People $300 $275

Also at the meeting, the council voted to endorse Dr. Herald Webster’s effort to use a $5,000 “Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Grant,” if awarded, to install two kayak and canoe launches in Sandy Lick Creek.

The proposed launches will be located at Schaefer Road near Lezzer Lumber and at the Town Bridge. The Schaefer Road project involves upgrading the ramp and a log structure for launching boats. At the Town Bridge site, crews would lay fabric material and a stone path to provide water access. Webster said the ramps could also serve as access points for water rescues.

Council member Mike Piccirillo asked who owns the land at the two proposed sites. Webster said he is still verifying ownership. He believes the City of DuBois owns the land because it manages the area as part of a flood control plan; however, he noted if the land is not owned by the city, the project would only proceed with the property owners’ permission.

The city is also seeking a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant to replace the “blue bathrooms” on the back side of the park. While the current bathrooms have running water and sewer access, they have faced maintenance issues since the construction of the ball fields. The replacement facilities would be “dry,” allowing them to remain open year-round.

The DCNR grant requires matching funds from other sources. If the city receives the grant, the state would announce the award around November, prior to the creation of the 2027 budget. The funds would become available to the city in February or March 2027.

The city council expects to vote on the creation of a Recreational Authority at its May 6 meeting. This authority would assume management of city parks and the pool.