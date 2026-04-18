WARSAW TWP. Pa. (EYT) — Residents in the Warsaw Township area experienced a power disconnection after a commercial vehicle struck a hanging utility line on State Route 28.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on April 4.

Police reported that an unknown operator was traveling north on State Route 28 in a commercial vehicle. While traveling, the vehicle contacted a utility line that was hanging over the roadway.

State police say the vehicle pulled the utility line down onto the road, which caused a transformer on the utility pole to be pulled off slightly. This impact resulted in a disconnection of power in the Warsaw Township, Jefferson County area.

According to police, the operator of the commercial vehicle continued traveling northbound following the incident and did not report the incident.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The post Commercial Vehicle Snags Utility Lines, Flees Route 28 Scene appeared first on exploreJefferson.