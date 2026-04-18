BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Area School District Music Department has released its official schedule for the 2026 Spring Concert series.

All performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Brookville Area High School Auditorium and are free and open to the public.

The series begins with the High School Orchestra’s Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 21. This performance will feature the musical talents of both the Junior High and Senior High Orchestras.

On Wednesday, April 29, the department will host the High School Bands Spring Concert. Attendees can experience the program featuring the Junior High Band, the Jazz Band, and the Concert Band.

The following week, the High School Choirs’ Spring Concert will take place on Wednesday, May 6. This vocal showcase will include performances by the Junior High Choir, the Chamber Singers, and the Concert Choir.

The concert series will conclude on Wednesday, May 13, with the Elementary Spring Concert. This final event will feature the Elementary Choir alongside the 5th and 6th Grade Band and the 5th and 6th Grade Orchestra.

The post Brookville School District Music Department Announces Spring Concert Schedule appeared first on exploreJefferson.