JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple incidents across the region, including a vehicle theft, a domestic assault, and a suspected DUI involving drugs.

Vehicle Theft in Jefferson County

According to Punxsutawney-based troopers, a 37-year-old Philadelphia man is accused of stealing a commercial vehicle following an incident on April 16 along Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township.

Police said the man had been fired from his position and then allegedly removed a truck tractor belonging to Zachrich Trucking Inc. of Brookville. The stolen vehicle, described as a 2017 green Freightliner, is valued at approximately $30,000.

Domestic Assault Investigation

In a separate incident, DuBois-based troopers responded March 29 to a residence along State Park Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Following an investigation, police determined that a 34-year-old Penfield man allegedly assaulted a 42-year-old Penfield woman and threatened to harm a baby. Authorities said the man fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The man is facing charges including terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

DUI Drug Arrest

Also in Clearfield County, troopers reported a DUI-related arrest following a traffic stop March 27 near Maple Dale Road in Sandy Township.

Police said a 21-year-old DuBois man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending the results of toxicology testing.

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