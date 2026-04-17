WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. (EYT) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in a collision on Interstate 80 in Washington Township on Wednesday evening.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. on April 15, near mile marker 93.4 eastbound in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Roman Chuguievets, 39, of Savage, MN, was traveling east in the right lane in a 2023 Volvo VNL860. Traveling in the left lane was Robert W. Dunkerly, 59, of Baltimore, MD, in a 2017 Volvo D13.

State police said the crash occurred when Chuguievets attempted to merge into the left lane and struck Dunkerly’s vehicle. After the initial impact, Dunkerly’s tractor-trailer traveled into the right lane of travel and onto the shoulder, where it struck a guide rail.

Both vehicles came to a final rest near the point of impact.

Neither driver was injured in the collision, and both were wearing their lap and shoulder belts at the time of the crash.

Assisting troopers at the scene was D&T Towing.

According to the report, Chuguievets was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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