ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man faces felony burglary and trespass charges after state police say he entered a storage shed and stole a generator and miter saw worth over $1,000.

Court documents show that PSP Marienville filed charges against William Clyde Geer Jr., 44, of Summerville, on April 15. The charges stem from a May 2025 incident at a property on Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, according to a criminal complaint.

A victim contacted state police on May 4, 2025, to report a theft from an open storage shed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim provided photographs from a trail camera that showed two suspects on the property around 2:00 a.m. on May 2, 2025, the complaint stated.

The suspects allegedly took a Predator 3500 watt generator and a Wen miter saw with a stand. The total value of the items was $1,020, according to the complaint.

Police said the victim posted the trail camera photos on Facebook, and members of the public identified one of the suspects. A witness later returned the miter saw to the victim and told police that Geer was the person who entered the shed and removed the items, according to the complaint.

Another witness told police she was in a truck on the property and saw Geer put a generator and a saw in the back of the vehicle, the affidavit said. Police used the witness statements to identify Geer.

Court records indicate that Geer faces the following charges:

Burglary, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to the court docket.

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