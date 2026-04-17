HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Student teachers across the Commonwealth can begin applying today for a $10,000 stipend through the PA Student Teacher Support Program.

The program, which aims to bolster the educator workforce, provides stipends on a first-come, first-served basis to future educators during their required student teaching assignments. To qualify, recipients must commit to working as a teacher in Pennsylvania for at least three years. Additionally, the program offers up to $2,500 for cooperating teachers who mentor and assist these students.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget includes a $5 million increase for the program, bringing total annual funding to $35 million. During the 2025-26 cycle, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) provided stipends to 2,300 student teachers from a pool of over 3,500 applicants.

Eligibility Requirements

To be considered for the $10,000 stipend, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Enrollment: Must be enrolled in a Pennsylvania institution of higher education and a state-approved educator preparation program.

Academic Standing: Must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Placement: Must be placed in a non-paid student teaching position at an approved location, such as a school district, charter school, or intermediate unit.

Clearances: Must obtain all required clearances for employment in Pennsylvania schools.

Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

According to the administration, temporary substitute teaching is permitted during the term but must not exceed 10 days. Applications for the program are due by September 15, 2026.

“Future educators deserve financial support while they’re working in the classroom,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe, noting that the program encourages degree completion and supports the next generation of teachers.

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