CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A motion to close streets in Clearfield Borough for a community rally to save the Clearfield Regional Police Department died Thursday for lack of a second.

During the borough council meeting, Vice President Dennis Biancuzzo moved to approve a request to close part of East Locust Street for the “Save the CRPD” rally. The motion failed to move forward when no other council members seconded it.

Council members Barb Shaffner, George DeHaven, and Bruce Fair were absent.

Residents asked if the council blocked the street closure because of its plan to leave the regional force and re-establish a borough police department. Interim solicitor Jim Dennison said that while citizens may hold a rally in any public area, closing a street is an excessive request. Council members agreed that a rally is permissible but maintaining open streets is a priority.

The council will hold a public meeting regarding the amusement tax at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the borough office. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

In other business, the council voted to: