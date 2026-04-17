CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of former Clarion Area standout Jon Kemmer, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday, April 12.

Kemmer, 35, died following a crash in Texas after spending the weekend coaching his select baseball team, according to information shared by organizers of the fundraiser.

A 2009 Clarion Area graduate, Kemmer went on to play professional baseball after being selected by the Houston Astros in the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent several seasons in the minor leagues before eventually settling in Texas with his wife, Kourtney, and their two young children, where he continued coaching and mentoring young athletes.

While Kemmer’s accomplishments on the field were well documented, those closest to him say his character left the greatest impression.

“He was a great baseball player… he was a better human being,” longtime coach Lee Weber said in a recent article reflecting on Kemmer’s life.

Others echoed that sentiment, remembering his humility and willingness to lift others around him.

“Jon was a great, great, great human being,” Rob Jewett said. “He always wanted to help you.”

The GoFundMe campaign highlights those same qualities while helping the family he leaves behind.

“Jon was an incredible man, father, and husband,” the fundraiser states. “His kindness, dedication, and bright spirit touched countless lives in the community.”

Organizers said all funds raised will go directly to the Kemmer family to assist with memorial expenses and to support Kourtney and the couple’s two young children as they navigate life after the sudden loss.

Kemmer remained closely connected to his hometown even after moving away, frequently returning to the Clarion area to give baseball lessons and work with young players, a reflection of the lasting impact he had on the community.

“The outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community is a testament to the impact he made on so many,” the fundraiser states.

Those wishing to contribute can find the GoFundMe campaign online by clicking here.

The post More Than Just An Athlete: Community Rallies For Family Of The Late Jon Kemmer appeared first on exploreJefferson.