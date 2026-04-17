CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Gavin McDermott fired a 1-hitter Friday against Purchase Line to lead the Golden Tide to an 11-0 victory in a mercy-rule shortened 11-0, five-inning, contest.

McDermott struck out nine and walked three, while allowing the one hit with one out in the fourth inning.

Curwensville racked up 10 runs in the bottom of the first, which was punctuated by Lawson Neiswender’s 3-run home run.

Cael Butler led off with a base hit and Kyler Nelen was hit by a pitch before Neiswender flied out to right field.

A walk to Lincoln Hoyt loaded the bases for Breck Finn, who knocked in two with a single.

Peyton Perks followed with a 2-run single to make it 4-0 before McDermott reached on an error.

Cooper Haag, Cayden Pierce and Butler hit consecutive RBI singles to up the Tide advantage to 7-0 before Nelen popped up for the second out of the frame.

Neiswender’s 3-run shot followed to make it 10-0.

The Tide added a run in the second on a McDermott RBI single.

Butler and Finn led Curwensville’s 10-hit attack with two each.

The Golden Tide, who improved to 7-3 overall, return to action Tuesday hosting Juniata Valley.

Purchase Line—0

Stephen Perruso 3b-2b 2000, Jacob Stein 2b-p-cf 2000, Christian Moyer cf-p 2010, Ryan Matko lf 2000, Anthony Mountain 1b 1000, Cole Ayers 1b 1000, Wyatt Sheredy c 2000, Tyler Buterbaugh p-3b 1000, Caden Cessna rf 1000, Paxton Ligas rf 1000, Matthew Johnson ss 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.

Curwensville—11

Cael Butler ss 2221, Trenton Best ss 1100, Kyler Nelen cf 2100, Lawson Neiswender dh 2113, Hunter Passmore dh-2b 1000, Lincoln Hoyt c 2010, Breck Finn 2b 2222, Colby Proud 1b 1000, Peyton Perks rf 2112, Dean Swatsworth rf 0000, Gavin McDermott p 3011, Cooper Haag lf 3111, Cayden Pierce 3b 2111, Bryce Barnes 3b 0000. Totals: 23-11-10-11.

Score by Innings

Purchase Line 000 00— 0 1 1

Curwensville (10)10 0x—11 10 0

Errors—Perruso. 2B—Moyer. HR—Neiswender (2 on, 1st). HBP—Nelen (by Buterbaugh). SB—Finn 2, Nelen.

Pitching

Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Stein—3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Moyer—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Curwensville: McDermott—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.

WP—McDermott. LP—Buterbaugh.

Golden Tide Scoreboard: