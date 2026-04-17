WINGATE-It is hard on any team to keep playing when there is not a lot of time to recoup after a win, or a loss. The Clearfield Bison had a pair of games to start the week, and then just one day of rest before having to be back on the diamond come Thursday afternoon. It doesn’t give a lot of time to rest for anyone, whether on the hill or in outside positions in the dirt or outfield. Thursday, it also meant a bus ride out to Wingate, as the Bald Eagle Area Bald Eagles were ready to hit the field.

Those in attendance got an emotional rollercoaster, as each team was strong in the field and at the plate. For Clearfield, they looked stronger than their last game, but that momentum faltered late. A rally in the fifth for the Bald Eagles gave Clearfield a 7-6 loss to drop their record to 4-4.

Clearfield got going early with three runs to start the afternoon, the first coming on a fielding error by left fielder Kaden Clark, then a groundout by Hayden Rumsky allowed Braison Patrick to cross home, and then an RBI-single by Colton Bumbarger gave the Bison an early 3-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the third when Bald Eagle finally got a grip on starting pitcher, Jayce Brothers. After a walk and a single, Luke Hosband would reach on an error to allow Riley Bucha to cross home, along with Isaac Johnson.

Clearfield answered right back in the fourth, starting with a two-RBI single by Patrick to plate Landon Brady and Connor Peacock. A fielder’s choice from O’Brian Owens allowed another run to score, making it 6-2 in favor of the visitors.

Those final runs were the last that Clearfield would plate, as Bald Eagle found a way to rally when it mattered.

Brothers would pitch a solid start, but then gave up a pair of runs in the fourth to a two-RBI single from Bucha.

In the fifth, things went wrong quickly. Hosband walked on a full count to put one runner on. Kaleb Irion then came to the plate, and on a 2-2 offering, took a swing and reached for the fence. The ball would sail over the left field wall, and the two-run homer suddenly tied the game. After a walk and a single following the home run, Brothers got pulled from the hill and Rumsky was brought in from center field. It was not enough as a fielder’s choice by Nick Woodward was enough to bring Teagun Runkle across the plate for what ultimately was the game-winning run.

Brothers took the loss on the afternoon, dropping his season record to 1-2, with four innings of effort, yielding all seven runs, with five earned. Hosband would take the win for the Bald Eagles, giving up the six runs, none earned, in his four innings.

The busy week for Clearfield (4-4) is not done as they are back home on Friday to host Bedford. It is a slightly earlier start, with the first pitch coming at 4 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 300 300 0 – 6 7 1

Bald Eagle Area 002 230 X – 7 8 5

Clearfield – 6

Jayce Brothers-p/3b 3210, Braison Patrick-ss 3122, Rex Butler-lf 3121, O’Brian Owens-c 3001, Hayden Rumsky-cf/p 4001, Colton Bumbarger-3b/cf 4011, Connor Peacock-3b/2b 3110, Jake Bloom-1b 3000, Brady Ryen-ph 1000, Landon Brady-rf 2100. TOTALS 28 6 7 6.

Bald Eagle Area – 7

Graysen White-rf 3000, Luke Hosband-p 3102, Kaleb Irion-1b 4122, Teagun Runkle-cf 4110, Takoda Ripka-ss 2010, Kaden Clark-lf 2100, Hayden Stimer-c 2110, Riley Bucha-3b 2122, Nick Woodward-rf 1001, Isaac Johnson-dh 1110. TOTALS 24 7 8 7.

2B: Stimer

HR: Irion

HBP: Peacock

SF: Butler

E: Bumbarger/Hosband, Clark, Bucha-2, Parson

Pitching

Clearfield: Brothers-4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Rumsky-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB.

Bald Eagle Area: Hosband-4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; White-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

W-White

L-Brothers (1-2)

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard