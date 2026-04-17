CURWENSVILLE — Purchase Line’s Rylee Mahaffey stymied the Curwensville softball team’s offense Friday afternoon, limiting the Lady Tide to just four hits in a 10-1 decision.

Mahaffey struck out 15 Curwensville batters and walked just one over her seven innings of work.

Leah Nelson and Kaitlyn Houser led the Dragon offense with three hits apiece. Houser hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the third, giving Purchase Line a 4-0 lead.

Purchase Line added six runs in the fifth to balloon the lead to 10-0.

Curwensville staved off the 10-run rule in the fifth with Addison Warren’s 2-out double that knocked in Dani Sutika, who led off with a walk. Warren and Eliza Aughenbaugh had the Lady Tide’s four hits, each with two.

The Lady Tide slipped to 4-4 with the loss.

Curwensville is back in action Monday at Moshannon Valley.

Purchase Line—10

Leah Nelson cf 5131, Alorra Phillips 2b 3100, Rylee Mahaffey p 5010. Kaitlyn Houser ss 3231, Lillian Stauffer lf 4111, Julia Matko 3b 2101, Marissa Pearce 3b 0000, Aunika Brooks rf-c 4000, Bella Cessna 1b 4111, Addessa Beer c 4210. Totals: 34-10-10-5.

Curwensville—1

Addison Warren c 3021, Eliza Aughenbaugh 2b-cf-p 3020, Abby Covert cf 0000, Addison Siple p-2b 3000, Ava Hainsey 3b 3000, Briah Peoples ss 3000, Addyson Neiswender lf 2000, Sydney Simcox rf 1000, Dani Sutika rf 1100, Adelyn Koval dp 2000, Giana Lezzer ph 1000, Carter Bressler cf 2000, Caitlyn Irwin p 0000, Maddison Anderson ph 1000, Sylvia Witherite (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.

Score by Innings

Purchase Line 031 060 0—10 10 1

Curwensville 000 010 0— 1 4 4

Errors—Mahaffey; Peoples 2, Bressler, Witherite. 2B—Warren. HR—Houser. HBP—Neiswender (by Mahaffey). SB—Phillips; Aughenbaugh. CS—Warren.

Pitching

Purchase Line: Mahaffey—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Irwin—2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Aughenbaugh—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

WP—Mahaffey. LP—Siple.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: