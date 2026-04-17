HYDE — The undefeated Lady Bisons (9-0) of Bedford got off the bus Friday afternoon swinging and never stopped, routing the Lady Bison (4-5) of Clearfield 19-1 in a game shortened to four innings by the 15-run Mercy Rule. It was the largest margin of defeat in recent Lady Bison history.

Three Bison pitchers combined to give up 15 hits and walk five, as the defense didn’t help much either, committing four errors, leading to 12 unearned runs.

Clearfield had a trio of hits on the day, one each by Lily McBride, Aevril Hayward, and Joell Henry. Henry’s sharp single in the bottom of the first inning cut the lead in half at 2-1, but it was all Bedford Bisons after that.

They plated seven runs in the second inning, and scored 10 in the fourth.

Bedford shortstop Bailey Mickle had four hits on the afternoon and while second baseman Rebekah Costal added three.

Lara Bulger and Emma Byers each drove in three runs for the vistors.

Clearfield will go on the road Monday to battle District 9 foe, and potential playoff opponent, Punxsutawney (7-2).

Score by innings:

Bedford 270 (10) 19 15 0

Clearfield 100 0 1 3 4

BEDFORD — 19

Sammi Shoemaker LF 2101, Rebekah Costal 2B 4331, Leah Nee C 3212, Lara Bulger 1B 2323, Kyla Lybarger 1B 0000, Bailey Mickle SS 4341, Sophia Diehl SS 0000, Emma Byers P 4023, Jordyn Gardner CF 4122, Brielle Hartman RF 3210, Zoie Ulanowicz RF 0000, Rylee Lybarger 3B 2200, Annalise Van Horn 3B 0000, TOTALS 28 19 15 13.

CLEARFIELD — 1

Raigan Uncles LF 2000, Lily McBride CF 2110, Aevril Hayward SS 2010, Joell Henry DP/P 2011, Megan Wisor flex/RF/P 0000, Ellie McBride C 1000, Rae Duckett PH 1000, Lila Roberts P/RF 2000, Haley BIllotte 1B 1000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 1000, Mia Helsel 2B 1000, TOTALS 15 1 3 1.

E – Hayward, Kushner, Roberts, Helsel. 2B – Hartman. HR – Nee. SF – Shoemaker. SB – Hartman -2, Mickle – 2, Lybarger – 2, Costal. HBP – Bulger.

Piching:

Bedford: Byers (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Clearfield: Roberts (L, 0-2) 1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 0 SO. Henry 1.2 IP 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Wisor .2 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD: