Janet Eva (Burford) Powell, age 90, of Ohl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Born February 15, 1936, at the family home outside of Distant, PA, she was the youngest child to Homer H. and Margaret J. (Henry) Burford. Janet graduated from New Bethlehem High School and was the vice-president of her graduating class.

Janet married Harold “Hud” A. Powell on February 11, 1956, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2015. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was a homemaker and worked at Sylvania in Brookville for many years until its closing. She retired as a caregiver to a local family in Brookville and then cared for her husband in their home for twenty-three years after he suffered a stroke.

Janet was part of the congregation of the Ohl UMC for many years and most recently the Mount Pleasant Community Church. She played piano for her church worship services for many years up to just last year.

She served on the board of the Ohl Cemetery Association for many years. Janet loved music. In her early years, Janet sang with the girls choir from the Oakland Church of God in Distant. After marrying Hud, they played music together extensively in the surrounding area in their band “The Melody Makers”.

Janet was an avid reader, loved jigsaw puzzles, sewing, cake decorating, and board games. Janet loved family, spending time together, and phone calls. She leaves a lasting legacy with a family that she loved beyond measure and prayed for each one.

She is survived by four daughters: Denise (John) Eble of Summerville, Shelly (Rocky) Hammond of Fairmount City, Glenda (Harry) Confer of Sigel, Jane (Bernie) Lucas of Youngsville; one son: John (Kim) Powell of Sykesville; daughter-in-law: Paula Powell of Knox Dale; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son: William “Bill” Powell; and an infant daughter: Mary Ann Powell; three sisters: Lillian Allen, Chelcie Huber, and Dorene Radaker; and two brothers: Homer G. Burford and Clayton Burford.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 2:00 – 4:30 pm at the Mount Pleasant Community Church, 7821 Mt Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864. A funeral service will follow the viewing beginning at 5:00 PM, also at the church, officiated by Pastor Randy Hall, and co-officiated by Pastor Rocky Hammond, and Pastor Eric Brown.

Interment will take place privately at the Ohl Cemetery in Beaver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorials may be made in Janet’s name to the Mount Pleasant Community Church; 7821 Mt Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864, or to the Ohl Community Church; 3229 Heathville-Ohl Rd., Summerville, PA 15825. Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or to place online condolences. Arrangements under the care of Carrier Funeral Home in Brookville, PA.

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